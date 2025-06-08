We were warned that an internal revolution started by the communists would be coming. We were also warned that the summer of 2025 would be a “summer of chaos” in the United States. So the truth is that what happened in Los Angeles over the past few days shouldn’t be a surprise to any of us. The next couple of years are going to be a time when the far left in this country gets crazier than they have ever been before. What we have just witnessed is only the beginning. So buckle up and hold on tight because things are only going to get wilder from here. The following are 16 things that everyone needs to know about the extremely violent far-left revolution that just erupted in Los Angeles…

#1 The protests in Los Angeles have been extraordinarily violent. It is being reported that objects were being thrown at police vehicles, and at one point a car was set on fire in the middle of an intersection…

KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames:

#2 The mainstream media has generally been downplaying this fact, but it has been confirmed that “multiple federal law enforcement officers” have been injured by the protesters…

Large-scale protests have sprouted throughout L.A. County including in the Westlake District, downtown L.A. and Paramount, and have escalated to violence on several occasions. A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News that multiple federal law enforcement officers were injured during confrontations with protesters on Friday and Saturday.

#3 Setting fires in southern California is a very foolish thing to do because they can easily get wildly out of control. But some of these violent protesters were “starting fires with accelerants” anyway…

On Saturday, anti-ICE protesters were filmed starting fires with accelerants during the anti-ICE rallies. You can clearly see in a video making the rounds on X that the protesters are spraying accelerant on the dry brush before they set in on fire. Others are wearing Mexican flags as they stand by and watch.

#4 In the old days, everyone knew that you just don’t mess with the U.S. Marshals Service. They may not have realized it at the time, but the crowd of protesters that “swarmed” a U.S. Marshals Service bus could have very easily gotten shot…

A crowd swarmed a US Marshals Service bus exiting a nearby freeway, with authorities later closing on and off ramps to keep protesters from taking over the highway. Smoke rose from burning shrubbery and refuse in the street, and demonstrators kicked at a Border Patrol vehicle. A boulevard was closed to traffic as Border Patrol agents circulated through the area.

#5 To me, the most shocking moment of the protests was when protesters hurled an explosive device into the ICE detention facility in downtown Los Angeles…

The invading foreign army attacking Los Angeles surrounds the ICE detention facility in Downtown LA tonight as multiple fronts break out in the war. The insurrectionists hurl an Unregistered Destructive Device into the federal facility then run from resulting salvos.

#6 The mainstream media is telling us a lot about the flash-bangs and the tear gas that law enforcement was using, but we are hearing very little about the enormous chunks of broken concrete that were being thrown by protesters…

Some protesters hurled large chunks of broken concrete at officers, slashed tires and defaced buildings, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Police declared an unlawful assembly and responded by firing tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang concussion rounds toward the crowd.

#7 Suspiciously, someone staged “pallets of cinder blocks” right where the riots broke out…

#8 A far-left communist organization known as “Unión del Barrio” was highly instrumental in organizing the protests on social media…

With BLM kicked to the curb by the Democratic Party, the Mexican version of BLM – Unión del Barrio – whose manifesto is filled with explicit Marxist and communist rhetoric—has become the next group Democrats will use as useful idiots. On Friday, Unión del Barrio issued a call to action for the crazies on Facebook to stage a protest against “ICE Terrorists” in Downtown LA: Emergency Protest TODAY in LA! 4:30PM 535 Alameda St LA, CA 90012 Join us to denounce ICE terrorizing our communities! Over 200 people are currently being held at this location in the basement of the courthouse. Today, there has been ICE activity all over the LA area. LA EMERGENCY PROTEST! 535 Alameda St, LA, CA 90012 Friday, June 6, 2025 4:30PM STOP DEPORTATIONS NOW! ICE has hundreds of members of our community kidnapped and is holding them at this location.

#9 Many of the printed materials and signs at the protests appeared to have originated from a far-left communist group known as “the Party for Socialism and Liberation”…

According to @DataRepublican, photos from the scene of the riots show CHIRLA-linked materials and professionally printed signs that trace back to the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)—a Communist group operating in the U.S. with no transparency and no registered nonprofit status.

#10 After witnessing the violence that erupted, President Trump called in the National Guard, and they have now arrived in downtown Los Angeles…

The National Guard has arrived in Los Angeles after days of civil unrest following pro-migrant riots across the Californian city . Images have emerged of troops on the ground in the downtown area of the city ahead of an expected demonstration near City Hall later today. President Trump has said he is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell the protests, which he called ‘a form of rebellion.’

#11 This is the first time that a U.S. president has deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles since the 1992 riots…

Trump’s federalization of the guard troops is the first time an American president has used such power since the 1992 LA riots. At that time widespread violence broke out in reaction to the acquittal of four white police officers for brutally beating Black motorist Rodney King.

#12 California Governor Gavin Newsom is adamantly against deploying the National Guard. The following is what he just posted on Twitter…

The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions. LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.

#13 On his Truth Social account, President Trump announced that protesters will no longer be permitted to wear masks…

Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!

#14 U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is warning that if the violence continues, the U.S. Marines could be mobilized…

The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK. Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE. The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.

#15 Apparently members of Congress have been told that there will be heavy deportation activity in the Los Angeles area for at least 30 days…

California officials have been told to prepare for 30 days of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in the Los Angeles area, according to a congresswoman whose district was pummeled by riots over the weekend. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) argued that President Trump’s move to dispatch 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles to contain the riots and restore order could inflame tensions ahead of the heavy ICE activity there.

#16 The violence is already starting to spread to other cities. For example, check out what just happened in New York City…

A large group of radical leftists attempted to thwart immigration enforcement activities in New York City amid a violent nationwide uprising. Multiple suspects were arrested after ‘protesters’ blocked official vehicles outside a U.S. Immigration Court and attacked authorities in the street. Footage shot by local journalists shows Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers dismantling a blockade and ordering agitators to “back up.” Masked individuals can be seen throwing objects in the path of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van before eventually standing in front of it with their hands on the hood.

There is no way that the Trump administration is going to back down.

After all, immigration is President Trump’s number one issue.

Of course there is no way that the radical left is going to back down either.

So expect to see a lot more protests and a lot more violence.

An internal revolution has begun, and that means that there is going to be a tremendous amount of chaos in the streets of America in the days ahead.

