Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

So, is this strictly about IMMIGRATION or is that just the pretext to create chaos and more nationwide?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Teri Franks's avatar
Teri Franks
3hEdited

Any bets on when bullets will start flying?

Bass and the scumbag Governor need to put their a**es on the line with their precious Marxist-Leninist protestors and suffer the consequences. These evil leaders make me sick.

Every day brings us closer and closer to the rapture of the church and the tribulation that these so-called protestors aren't even remotely prepared for.

Maranatha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture