Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
6h

Most teachers I know do their level best to educate. The problem is honestly culture. No one values education. They value celebrities and sports stars. The discipline and work ethic that existed in America 125 years ago, when America was probably at its cultural peak, is completely gone now.

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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
2h

Vaccine brain damage affects most kids now.

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