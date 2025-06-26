A far left Muslim socialist that has only been a citizen of the United States for seven years is the Democratic nominee to be the mayor of the biggest city in the United States. Let that sink in for a moment. Zohran Mamdani is a smooth talker, and he ran an excellent campaign. But if this is what the future of America looks like, we are in enormous trouble. He dreams of creating “a socialist New York”, and many analysts are suggesting that if he wins the general election in November it will open the door for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028.

Can you imagine that?

At one time it was unimaginable that someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be a legitimate contender for the presidency.

Of course at one time it was unimaginable that someone like Zohran Mamdani could run for mayor of New York City and defeat a big name like Andrew Cuomo, but that just happened…

As elections go, Tuesday’s party primary for mayor was a thunderbolt: New York voters turned away from a well-funded familiar face and famous name, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and in doing so made a generational and ideological break with the party’s mainstream. They turned to a 33-year-old, three-term state assemblyman, Zohran Mamdani, who ran on an optimistic message that has eluded many national Democrats about affordability and the rising cost of living.

We live at a time when the Democratic Party has drifted very far to the left, and working class people came out to vote for Mamdani in droves…

Mamdani exceeded more than 60% of the vote in vast swathes of the city, building a multi-ethnic coalition across brownstone Brooklyn, working-class Queens and upper Manhattan. “The surge by Mamdani is something I’ve never seen before in New York City politics,” J.C. Polanco, a political analyst at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, said before the results were known. “It’s been an incredible campaign that understood social media and marketing like no other.”

But do those voters really understand who this guy is?

I was stunned when I found out what he actually believes.

The following are 14 things that everyone needs to know about Zohran Mamdani…

#1 He was born in Uganda and has only been a U.S. citizen since 2018…

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, moving to New York City with his family at the age of 7. A graduate of the NYC Public School System, he attended the Bronx High School of Science and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. A few years later in 2018, he became naturalized as an American citizen.

#2 Mamdani was endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she campaigned for him vigorously. Once it was clear that he had won, AOC was absolutely thrilled…

“Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming, and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city,” Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who endorsed Mamdani, said in a post on X. “Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won.”

#3 He has publicly stated that he dreams of creating “a socialist New York”…

#4 President Trump is calling him a “100% communist lunatic”…

The president piled on a series of insults toward the Democratic nominee for the nation’s largest city, calling him a “100% communist lunatic” who is backed by congressional Democrats. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump said.

#5 He wants to dramatically raise taxes in order to pay for his progressive agenda…

During the 11-candidate campaign for mayor, Mamdani pushed for raising $10 billion in revenue by raising taxes on individuals and businesses to help pay for his ambitious goals, such as eliminating fares on city buses, freezing costs at all rent-stabilized apartments, and establishing city-owned grocery stores.

#6 Billionaire John Catsimatidis is warning that he will have to close or sell all of his grocery stories in New York City if Mamdani’s plan to create government-owned grocery stores comes to fruition…

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s plan to create a network of city-owned grocery stores to drive down food costs is facing pushback from the industry, with the head of a Manhattan-based grocery chain threatening to sell or close the business if Mamdani is elected. John Catsimatidis, the CEO of grocery chain Gristedes, found fault with Mamdani’s plan, saying the business couldn’t compete in the market if there are city-run supermarkets. “If the city of New York is going socialist, I will definitely close, or sell, or move or franchise the Gristedes locations,” Catsimatidis told FOX Business. He will also contemplate moving his corporate offices to New Jersey.

#7 He has publicly called for the police to be defunded…

#8 Before he became a U.S. citizen and entered the world of politics, he was a rapper…

In 2016, Mamdani’s song, #1 Spice, produced under the name Young Cardamom with Mamdani’s childhood friend Abdul Car Hussein, who performed as HAB, was featured in Disney’s “Queen of Katwe,” directed by Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair.

#9 As a student, he co-founded the very first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at his college…

Taking that lesson with him, he went on to co-found his college’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and later organize across the country with different progressive organizations seeking to win national elections as well as expand healthcare coverage.

#10 His wife is also a pro-Palestinian activist, and she is originally from Syria…

Rama Duwaji stood beside her husband as the 33-year-old Muslim socialist led with 43 percent of the vote and ‘made history’, in his own words. It was only a few weeks ago that Mamdani hard-launched his wife, who he met on Hinge, sharing a carousel of their wedding pictures on Instagram. Until recently, the glamorous Syrian illustrator – who uses her art to support America’s growing pro-Palestine movement – was largely absent from her husband’s online mayoral campaign.

#11 Mamdani has been criticized for his defense of the phrase “globalize the intifada”…

An activist for Palestinian causes, Mamdani faced questions over his ability to lead the largest population of Jews outside of Israel. He has refused to say that he supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum issued a statement condemning Mamdani’s defense of the use of the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a reference to the armed Palestinian uprisings against Israel.

#12 During an interview, Mamdani admitted that he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York City.

#13 He is already being compared to Barack Obama…

“It really represents the excitement that I saw on the streets all throughout the City of New York,” said Letitia James, the New York attorney general. “I haven’t seen this since Barack Obama ran for president of these United States.”

#14 If Mamdani wins the general election in November, he will be the first Muslim mayor in the entire history of the Big Apple…

If elected this November, Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and is of Indian ancestry, would be the city’s first Muslim and first Asian American mayor.

Okay, so let’s assume for a moment that Mamdani actually wins the general election in November.

If that happens, it will be a major milestone for the progressive movement in this country.

Could it also make Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028?

There has already been a lot of talk that she might run…

Speculation is swirling about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s plans for 2028 after she successfully endorsed dark-horse socialist Zohran Mamdani in the heated New York City Democratic mayoral primary. Many observers believe the lefty “Squad” member will try to move up from her House seat — whether to the Senate or even the White House — in the aftermath of Mamdani’s stunning upset over ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday night. “It just continues to open more doors,” Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez’s former spokesperson and author of America’s Undoing Substack, told The Post. “It just broadens her horizons.”

Even though the U.S. has been moving to the left for decades, I still don’t think that this country is ready for a socialist in the White House.

But I could be wrong.

Very few of the experts thought that Mamdani had a chance to win.

Now it is likely that he will be the next mayor of New York City.

We have allowed socialist ideology to be preached in our high schools, colleges and universities for a long time, and so we shouldn’t be surprised that large numbers of our young people are now socialists.

We are reaping what we have sown, and this is just the beginning.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

