Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Susanne's avatar
Susanne
7h

You might as well include David Wilcock’s biographer, Wynn Free. He suspiciously died two days before David.

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
6h

There was a show a couple of years ago entitled something like "411 Disappearances". It had a number of case studies of people, always hikers or hunters, who simply vanished without a trace usually and in most cases never seen again, except in a couple of cases they either showed up whole, or in pieces. Very strange, many times with people close by or in the immediate area who saw or heard nothing. These weren't scientists or anyone in security or technical areas, just people out for hunting or hiking.

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