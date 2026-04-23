This is starting to get really weird. For months, people have been talking about the growing list of U.S. scientists that were working on sensitive projects related to our space or nuclear programs that have either suddenly died or mysteriously disappeared. Of course if someone mysteriously disappears and never comes back, it is probably safe to assume that individual is dead. All over the country people have been demanding answers, and now there are a couple of new twists. It turns out that many prominent Chinese scientists have also been suddenly dying, and this has caused a major uproar in China. On top of everything else, a famous UFO researcher that regularly appeared on the History Channel has just committed “suicide” even though he warned in advance that he would never do that under any circumstances.

What in the world is going on?

If you are a scientist that is working on a highly sensitive matter, I would highly recommend not taking a hike in the woods right now.

When NASA scientist Monica Reza decided to go hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest, she probably never imagined that it would be the last day that she was ever seen by anyone…

Avid hiker Monica Reza was out with two friends walking in California’s Angeles National Forest ten months ago when she vanished into thin air. It had been a normal June day and, according to one of her companions, she’d been just 30 feet behind him, smiling and waving. When he next turned around, she was gone. Rescue teams spent days searching for Reza but nothing has been seen or heard of the 60-year-old aerospace engineer since.

She was just 30 feet behind them.

How is it possible that she simply disappeared without a trace?

According to the Daily Mail, she had “developed a ‘super-alloy’ metal used in rockets”…

Given that she was involved in highly sensitive work – as director of the Materials Processing Group at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, she had developed a ‘super-alloy’ metal used in rockets – her very sudden disappearance might have been viewed as intrinsically suspicious. However, she is not the only scientist linked with that particular laboratory or with NASA to have gone missing or died in odd circumstances.

Of course Reza is not the only prominent U.S. scientist to experience an untimely end.

Over the past few years, a total of 13 prominent U.S. scientists that were connected to our space program or our nuclear program either suddenly died or mysteriously disappeared…

Monica Reza: NASA JPL/Aerojet Rocketdyne materials scientist; missing since June 2025 near Mt. Waterman, CA.

William “Neil” McCasland: Retired Air Force Major General and an astronautical engineer; vanished from his Albuquerque home in February 2026.

Melissa Casias: Los Alamos National Laboratory employee; last seen walking on a highway near Talpa, NM in June 2025.

Anthony Chavez: Retired Los Alamos National Laboratory foreman; disappeared in May 2025.

Steven Garcia: Kansas City National Security Campus contractor; last seen leaving his Albuquerque home in August 2025.

Carl Grillmair: Caltech astrophysicist; shot to death in his home in February 2026.

Michael David Hicks: NASA JPL researcher; died July 2023 (cause undisclosed).

Jason Thomas: Novartis chemical biology researcher; found dead in Lake Quannapowitt, MA in March 2026.

Frank Maiwald: NASA JPL researcher; died July 2024.

Nuno Loureiro: Director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center (reported as killed in a shooting in MA in Dec 2025).

Matthew James Sullivan: Former Air Force intelligence officer/whistleblower; died May 2024.

Amy Eskridge: Huntsville, AL researcher; died in June 2022 (ruled suicide).

Ning Li: Physicist (anti-gravity research); died in 2014 after a car accident.

Does anyone out there believe that it is just a coincidence that so many of our most prominent scientists are no longer with us?

In quite a few of these cases, scientists simply disappeared and nobody ever saw them again.

If your body is never found, that is usually because somebody doesn’t want it to be found.

In a number of other cases, a body was found but nobody ever saw how they died.

At this stage, even members of Congress are demanding answers, and it is being reported that the FBI has gotten involved…

The FBI has taken the lead in investigating at least 10 deaths and disappearances of U.S. scientists tied to sensitive nuclear, aerospace, and defense projects, working with multiple federal agencies. The House Oversight Committee has launched its own inquiry, citing possible national security threats and demanding answers from the FBI, NASA, the Department of Energy, and the Department of War. While officials have not confirmed any direct connections, the White House says it is coordinating a holistic review to identify potential commonalities.

It is such a relief that the FBI is now on the case.

They always get to the bottom of everything, right?

While we investigate what has been happening to our scientists, over in China they are doing the exact same thing.

According to Newsweek, at least nine very important Chinese scientists have suddenly died recently…

The phenomenon mirrors the wave of disappearances or deaths among American scientists that is now being investigated by Washington. In the U.S, there have been 11 cases, in China at least nine. It’s prompted a disturbing question among some military analysts: Is there a silent “scientist war” going on?

I had never heard about this before today.

Apparently most of the deaths of prominent scientists in China are being attributed to “accidents”…

In China, media and social media reports and obituaries have attributed the deaths to traffic accidents, other unspecified “accidents”, or no cause at all. Their ages have ranged from 26 to 68.

It sure is odd how so many brilliant minds are suddenly having fatal “accidents” these days.

Of course we are just supposed to ignore what has been happening and pretend that we don’t see some sort of a pattern emerging.

But the truth is that there is a pattern.

Just like in the United States, the scientists that are dying in China were working on highly sensitive matters…

“The areas [where the deaths are occurring] are in hypersonics, in military AI including swarming technology simulations, stuff that could really make a difference. These types of tech seem to be overrepresented in the clusters. The point could be, not to elimate an entire group, but if they take out some of the brightest minds doing path-breaking work then it has a deterrent effect,” the researcher said, adding that some of the cases will probably turn out to be “complete accidents.”

Is someone purposely killing all of these scientists?

If so, is this being done to cover something up?

Let me add another layer to all of this.

Just a few days ago, UFO researcher David Wilcock supposedly committed “suicide” inside his own home.

Wilcock made dozens of appearances on a History Channel show called “Ancient Aliens”, and just before his death he announced on social media that he was working on something really big.

But now we will never find out what that was, because he is dead…

The death of a prominent UFO researcher has triggered conspiracy theories after it was ruled he took his own life. David Wilcock, 53, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside his home in Boulder County, Colorado, on April 20, the coroner’s office confirmed on Wednesday. Police responded to a 911 call about a man, reported at the time as being Wilcock, ‘experiencing a mental health crisis’ around 10.44am local time.

The funny thing is that the day before he supposedly committed “suicide” he actually urged his followers on YouTube to never even consider doing that…

Wilcock, who also tied his theories on UFOs to Christianity, previously posted on social media about not being suicidal and had spoken hours earlier about believing that a death from natural causes was the only acceptable way of dying. ‘You don’t get to resurrect. If you lay down your life, you’re done. So, please don’t do that. Please don’t be stupid,’ Wilcock said in an April 19 livestream on YouTube.

And Wilcock also previously declared on social media that he was “not suicidal at all”…

In 2022, Wilcock, who also talked about humanity moving towards a spiritual enlightenment, wrote on X: ‘I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.’ That unearthed post has been flooded with new comments from skeptics alleging without evidence that he was murdered or coerced into taking his own life.

I do not think that Wilcock actually committed suicide.

We have seen this sort of thing happen so many times before, and in just a few weeks almost everyone will have totally forgotten about Wilcock’s case too.

Was he silenced because he knew too much?

And are scientists in the U.S. and China being silenced because of what they knew?

I don’t know.

But clearly something very strange is going on, and hopefully the truth will come out at some point.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.