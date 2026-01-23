Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJB's avatar
MJB
5h

#14 The INSANE chemtrailing that has been going on the last couple of days, that everybody in this space is talking about. Everybody except Michael Snyder, that is. His sources these days are exclusively the lying mainstream media. These are not crazy weather patterns, Michael. These are crazy geoengineering patterns.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Some theorize that this is manufactured weather, not just mother nature doing her thing. Could very well be.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture