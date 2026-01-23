A “perfect winter storm” does not come along often. Conditions had to be just right to create a monster like Winter Storm Fern, and it will not be forgotten any time soon. Historically cold temperatures will combine with a gigantic amount of precipitation to create blizzard-type conditions over much of the eastern half of the nation. Some areas will be buried by mountains of snow. Other areas will see record amounts of ice. And life-threatening cold is expected to stretch all the way into the middle of next week. This is an emergency situation, and it should be treated as such.

Those that venture out in this storm are risking getting stuck on the side of the road, and if you get stuck on the side of the road in this weather you could rapidly find yourself in a life or death situation.

In the coldest parts of the country, if the power grid goes down and you don’t have another way to heat your home, you could potentially freeze to death inside your own house.

We haven’t seen a winter storm of this magnitude in a long time, and those that choose not to take it seriously do so at their own peril. The following are 13 shocking facts about Winter Storm Fern that are almost too crazy to believe…

#1 We are being warned that 230 million Americans are about to experience “significant snow and/or ice”…

According to The Weather Company forecasters, Fern could affect over 230 million in the U.S. with significant snow and/or ice, two-thirds of the nation’s estimated population. Either heavy snow or ice is forecast for 34 states from the storm, from Arizona to the Midwest, South and New England. Its impacts will linger for some time after the storm ends.

#2 According to Accuweather, it felt like it was 52 degrees below zero in Minneapolis on Friday morning…

Arctic air is on the move, expanding to the south and east across the United States. On Friday morning, the low temperature in Minneapolis was 21 degrees below zero with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 52 degrees below zero. “This is the cold Arctic air that’s making it possible for the precipitation to fall as freezing rain, sleet or snow to the south,” Dr Reed Timmer, Extreme Meteorologist, said. “It’s starting to freeze my beard and nose hairs.”

#3 If you can believe it, early this morning wind chill temperatures hit 58 below zero in Langdon, North Dakota and Brooks, Minnesota…

Cold air has blasted into the central United States, sending wind chills plunging to as low as minus 58 degrees in Brooks, Minnesota, and Langdon, North Dakota, on Friday morning. A combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions were conspiring to produce widespread wind chill readings in the negative 50s across parts of Minnesota and North Dakota, the weather service reported. Wind chills in the minus 15 to minus 21 range occurred across Kansas and west into Colorado.

#4 It is being projected that Canada will be the coldest place on the entire planet this weekend…

#5 16 states plus the District of Columbia have already declared a state of emergency…

At least 16 states have declared a state of emergency as the storm nears: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Washington, D.C., has also declared a state of emergency.

#6 A vast stretch of the eastern half of the nation is expected to receive at least a foot of snow, and New York City is right in the middle of the danger zone…

#7 According to the latest information that I have, 2,300 flights have already been canceled so far…

More than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the U.S. scheduled for Saturday have now been canceled ahead of the storm, with Dallas’ two airports hit the hardest.

#8 AccuWeather is estimating that 6,000 flights will have been canceled by the time this crisis is finally over…

AccuWeather experts are predicting extreme nationwide travel impacts through Monday, with 6,000 U.S. flight cancellations expected over the weekend.

#9 In anticipation of this storm, natural gas futures suddenly spiked by over 70 percent…

Waves of bitterly cold air will send temperatures tumbling across the United States, including a fresh push of Arctic air in the wake of the impending winter storm. Natural gas prices have spiked due to the forecast, with contracts for US natural gas futures rising by more than 70% this week, the biggest weekly price hike since 1990, CNN reported.

#10 Many southern cities that normally do not experience this sort of weather are very unprepared. For instance, the city of Jackson, Mississippi has exactly zero snowplows…

The number of snowplows owned by the city of Jackson, Mississippi, where a mix of ice and sleet is possible this weekend. The city uses other heavy machinery like skid steers and small excavators to clear roads, said James Caldwell, deputy director of public works. Jackson also has three trucks that carry salt and sand to spread across roads before freezing weather.

#11 We are being warned that the damage in areas that get absolutely hammered by ice “could rival that of a hurricane”…

Forecasters warn damage, particularly in ice-hit areas, could rival that of a hurricane. An estimated 160 million people are under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings, and in many locations, both.

#12 Over the past couple of days we have witnessed voracious “panic buying” throughout much of the nation. For example, just check out what the shelves look like at a Trader Joe’s location in Washington D.C. right now…

#13 Once the snow stops falling that won’t be the end of it. Meteorologist Ryan Maue is warning that temperatures 35 to 45 degrees below normal are expected well into next week…

Over the next week –> Arctic Blast 1.0 and Arctic Blast 2.0 merge

into Super Arctic Blast

that will entomb the Eastern U.S. into a frigid hellscape. Temperatures 35°F to 45°F below normal will cripple 🇺🇸 east of the Mississippi. This is all-time historic vintage cold.

Maue is also encouraging everyone to take this crisis very seriously…

You should be prepared for extended power outages with subzero temperatures outdoors. Think about where you can go, what you can do, and who needs even more help to survive this week ahead. This is not hype or a joke.

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Unfortunately, it is inevitable that some people out there will take very foolish risks over the next several days and will end up dead.

The good news is that eventually the snow and cold will pass.

But I am convinced that the absolutely insane global weather patterns that we have been experiencing are only going to get even crazier.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.