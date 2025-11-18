Michael Snyder’s Substack

One billion was spent on a one day holiday this year..Halloween. Surveys have been conducted on the Christmas spending this year and it seems one trillion will be spent. I am sure there’s elderly people only getting social security that are suffering but obviously there’s plenty of money to be spent for..fun. I really was falling for the doom and gloom until I saw these numbers reported. People will just keep throwing away money and then want my money for snap benefits. Thanks for sharing this.

Those who would rule are devoted to the decimation of he traditional family, the working class, the opportunities for betterment, and the first world comforts that we have assumed were ours because of where we were born and our having "stayed within the rails" in our lives, trying to be faithful to adhere to the increasing burden being placed on us and not violating any laws or social mores.

WE didn't realize we have been, and continue to be, targeted for extermination and the seizure of our material wealth, physical health and independent thinking and acting. The program that has been in place o systematically accomplish this is now far advanced -- we've been kept distracted, propagandized and fed a steady stream of Hopium by those with titles of power who are in reality puppets being animated to carry out the agenda of their masters -- to our detriment and dismay. They have been the chosen distraction and the feigned promise of change -- their words betraying their actions repeatedly, as we see the red and blue teams simply working as a relay team to advance the agenda for our demise and enslavement (whomever is left after the culling that is also prominent on the list of activities for "treating" us as the malaise they no longer wish to tolerate).

We who are citizens of the eternal kingdom, who have been born into a new righteous family, who have placed all of our trust not in the civil governance apparatus, the material world or paper IOU's -- in our possessions or our privileges (ones that are more and more being denied us intentionally, deliberately and systematically) but instead in the completed work of Jesus Christ our LORD & Savior, who has given us His Spirit to comfort, guide and evidence for us that His intentions (toward us and the deteriorating world system in the hands of the evil one) are both (former) honorable and (latter) unassailable - that though we face suffering or hardship, deprivation and likely persecution for our having been identified as those being sanctified, set apart and dedicated to our God for HIS purposes and intentions, we are renewed, strengthened and living in the assurance of His more than sufficient, even generous provision of love and care -- of a certain, unchangeable future that is predicated not on our "perfect performance" or external behavioral measures, but instead on the completed, finished and perfect work of Jesus on our behalf - to Him be the glory and praise and honor and dominion....because, "If our hope in Christ is for this life alone, we are to be pitied more than all men." 1 Corinthians 15:19

We have instead been born again to a LIVING HOPE and the one who inspires an in whim we've been placed will not disappoint or fail in all that He has undertaken to do.

No one WANTS to experience third world conditions as first world citizens of a fallen world, but either way, our true calling and election and destination re unshakable and not dependent on us but on Him who knew us from before the foundation of the world and has us in His capable, loving hands, come what may.

