Crixcyon
10h

All that matters is your personal financial health, not what all the silly surveys say. My wife and I are retired and in the lower 1/3 income level. We are not suffering any of the epic "dirty dozen" stress points and we are by no means rich. We pay rent, have food costs, insurance costs, credit card debt, medical costs, car maintenance (two cars), Internet, no cable and no car loans.

It is not the end of the world. If you pray hard enough maybe Trump and the Fed fairy Godfathers will save you. I know, many of the financial messes that I found myself in during my 47 years of working in labor situations (not in the office) were of my own making. If I had half of the money I wasted on non-essentials, pie-in-the-sky frivolities and over-marketed scams, I'd be sitting on a nice pile of dough.

In my entire work life, I never made more than $20/hour. So I don't own a big old house or have a basement and garage full of junk...I don't really care.

Carl L. McWilliams
11h

Beyond the typical US Consumer facing financial hardship is the reality the Federal Reserve became insolvent in September of 2022.

It has not been reported by MSM that the Federal Reserve experienced significant financial challenges beginning in September 2022, leading to a situation where it reported negative net income and accumulated deferred assets. The Federal Reserve's deferred asset represents the accumulated negative net income that the Fed has not yet remitted to the Treasury. The situation is further complicated by the Fed's unrealized losses on its bond holdings. By the end of 2022, the fair value of the System Open Market Account (SOMA) portfolio was $7,349 billion, significantly lower than the book value of $8,429 billion, resulting in unrealized losses of $1.080 Trillion.

This is a link to a ChatGPT conversation I instigated about the Fed and is a deep-dive into the real economic crisis facing We the People of the United States: https://chatgpt.com/canvas/shared/67d02d946328819192024a3be0d9d40e

