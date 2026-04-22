I have got some really crazy stuff to share with you in this article. For more than a decade and a half, I have been writing about the decline of our society. Sadly, over that period of time there has been an inexorable deterioration of our culture. We no longer agree on a generally accepted set of moral values, all of our major institutions are crumbling, and chaos reigns in the streets. Every single day I see more indications that conditions are getting even worse. I always hoped that by exposing what was really going on out there that it would inspire people to push for change. But instead, conditions just keep degenerating year after year.

If we love our society, what is happening to it should deeply sadden all of us. If our leaders had made much different decisions, we could have gotten much different results.

But now things are totally out of control and the clock is ticking. The following are 12 signs that the relentless decline of our society is accelerating…

#1 So far in 2026, there have been 116 mass shootings in the United States. Unfortunately, we are 36 percent ahead of last year’s blistering pace. And it appears that there are potentially a lot more mass shooters out there, because one recent survey discovered that 19.3 million Americans have seriously thought about shooting someone else…

About 19.3 million American adults, roughly the combined populations of New York City and Los Angeles, have at some point seriously thought about shooting another person. That’s the stunning extrapolation from a new national survey published in JAMA Network Open, an effort to put a number on this poorly understood group and frame it as a focus for gun violence prevention.

#2 If it seems like there are crazy people everywhere around you, that is because there really are crazy people everywhere around you. These days, you never know what is going to set someone off, and the results can be absolutely tragic. For example, just a few days ago a crazed man in Louisiana shot and killed eight children. Seven of them were his own kids…

A man killed eight children — seven of his own kids and one of their cousins — early Sunday in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, officials said. The shooter is also dead after police pursued him, and they exchanged fire. It was the nation’s deadliest shooting in more than two years. The children were killed in what police described as an “execution-style” shooting. They included five girls and three boys, ranging in age from 3 to 11, the coroner’s office confirmed. According to the office, their mothers identified the children as: Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.

#3 Things are so bad that even disabled Americans are gunning people down. In fact, a quadruple amputee has been charged with murder after he shot a front-seat passenger while he was driving a vehicle in Maryland…

Dayton Webber once said he believed God put him on this planet to inspire others to believe they could achieve anything they wanted to. Now, the first quadruple amputee in American Cornhole League history faces murder charges after being accused of fatally shooting a man while driving in Maryland. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Webber, of La Plata, Maryland, is alleged to have shot and killed a front-seat passenger during an argument on the evening of March 22, 2026.

#4 Authorities keep insisting that crime is under control, but we continue to see spectacular crimes being committed all over the nation. Earlier this week, two men in Philadelphia pulled off an armored truck heist that could have been pulled directly out of a CBS crime drama…

Two masked men armed with rifles carried out a brazen daylight robbery of a Brinks armored truck in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia, escaping with what authorities say could be as much as $1.8 million in cash. Philadelphia Police Department officials told ABC 6 that the robbery occurred around 9:45 a.m on April 21 on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue, as the Brinks truck was servicing a Budget Financial Center. Brinks is a national security and cash logistics company that transports money for banks and retailers. According to law enforcement officials, a blue Acura SUV pulled into the lot, with two suspects dressed in black jumping out, brandishing rifles and confronting the driver before seizing bags of cash.

#5 Why would someone purposely crash a vehicle into a police station? Either this is one of the dumbest criminals that I have ever read about, or something else is going on here…

A man deliberately drove his SUV into the Philadelphia Police Department’s 2nd District headquarters Tuesday afternoon, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, narrowly missing several people who were standing inside. Police identified the suspect on Wednesday as 26-year-old Dieufort Joly of the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. Joly is charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault, six counts of Simple Assault, six counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, one count of Causing/Risking Catastrophe, one count of Institutional Vandalism, and one count of Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

#6 All over America, wild packs of young people are conducting “street takeovers” late at night. Unfortunately, this is even happening in some of our wealthiest neighborhoods…

Madness descended on an upscale Washington DC neighborhood again after a large mob of unhinged teens took over. On Saturday night, a rowdy group of teenagers spilled into Navy Yard, a ritzy and trendy neighborhood in the US Capital, while people dined out and tried to enjoy their evening. A massive crowd was seen running through the middle of a busy intersection, with some on foot and others riding bikes, in a video posted to X by investigator Elissa De Souza.

#7 Over the past several decades, millions of Muslims have immigrated to the United States, and their young people are also engaging in the “street takeover” trend…

Thugs waving Palestinian flags blocked traffic, took over the street, lit a fire, and performed car stunts in the family-oriented neighborhood of Middle Village, Queens, NY, last night. This is Mamdani’s NYC. Queens, NY has one of the highest concentrations of Muslims in New York City.

#8 I don’t have to tell you that sexual promiscuity is absolutely rampant in our society, because it is obvious to everyone. In Minneapolis, officials intend to legalize public sex in bathhouses because the gay Somali community has been clamoring for them to do it…

Minneapolis city leaders are barreling ahead with plans to legalize adult bathhouses and sex venues where consenting adults can engage in sexual activity, scrapping a 38-year ban enacted during the AIDS epidemic. The push, driven by activists, comes as the gay Somali community in Minneapolis has been clamoring to legalize bathhouses. City leaders are considering the proposal that would allow patrons to engage in sexual intercourse in the venues, the New York Post reports.

#9 Children are considered to be a burden in our society now, and the U.S. birth rate fell to yet another record low last year…

The U.S. fertility rate fell slightly in 2025, to another record low, extending two decades of declines, according to federal data released on Thursday. The fertility rate — the number of births per 1,000 women of childbearing age — dropped to 53.1, from 53.8 in 2024, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. The number of births dropped too, falling by 1 percent from the previous year, to 3,606,400.

#10 Elderly people are considered to be a burden too, and New York has just joined the growing list of states that have officially legalized assisted suicide…

This month, New York joined the growing number of states that have legalized doctor-assisted suicide. Supporters say giving patients the choice to end their lives with the help of a physician provides compassion for the dying. Opponents warn it creates larger ethical problems. More than a dozen states and Washington, D.C., allow the practice of doctor-assisted suicide. New York became the latest when the governor legalized the Medical Aid in Dying bill this month—a move many critics say puts the country on an even more slippery slope when it comes to the issue of life and death. Matt Sharp with Alliance Defending Freedom said, “Under this law, the floodgates are now open wide.”

#11 I keep hearing about a resurgence of religion in this country, but a Gallup survey has found that the percentage of Americans with no religion at all has reached a new record high…

Americans with no formal religious identity, popularly known as the “nones,” reached a record share of the population in 2025, according to Gallup data that shows fewer than 50% of adults also report that religion is “very important” in their lives. The findings, based on interviews with more than 13,000 U.S. adults across Gallup’s monthly 2025 surveys, show that the share of Americans identifying as “nones” reached a new high of 24%, up from 21% to 22% over the previous four years. The share of Americans identifying as “nones” has grown steadily from 2% in 1948 to its current record.

#12 George Barna is one of my all-time favorite pollsters, and he recently conducted a survey that discovered that only 1 percent of Generation Z has a biblical worldview…

A recent survey of American adults found that despite a surge of interest in Christianity and church attendance in the months since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the number of people who adhere to a biblical worldview remains critically low, including just 1% of Gen Z. Conducted in January by Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center under the guidance of researcher George Barna, the latest installment of the American Worldview Inventory asked 2,000 American adults a series of 53 questions to discern if they live consistently with a biblical worldview.

The young adults of today will be the leaders of tomorrow.

So what would our society look like with them in charge?

All throughout human history, great societies have risen and great societies have fallen.

The future of our own society will be written by us.

Unfortunately, at this moment our society is in a serious state of decline, and it would literally take a major miracle to turn things around at this stage.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.