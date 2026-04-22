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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
3h

Michael it will be okay. Your like me cause I never dreamed I would be living in the end times. We lived in a time when everything was slower and more people cared but those days are long gone and will get worse much worse. Just look for the lord and be ready is all we can do. 🙏

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Laura M Bentz's avatar
Laura M Bentz
2h

I notice the moral decline in the children today since I work in the public schools. A eleven year old girl brought a very descriptive LGBTQ book to school yesterday and was going to read it.

Had no clue of what it contained.

Claimed she got it from her mother... i took it to the office and she got it back at the end of the school day. Something like that would have been trashed years ago...Hope the Lord comes back soon! Its getting really dark...

.

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