Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Berry's avatar
David Berry
4h

Anyone who claims there's no affordability crisis in America has their head up their ass...

Reply
Share
3 replies
Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
5h

I've never seen gold and silver rocket like this... seems the fiat monopoly money's about to go full Weimar or Zimbabwe. Some metal guys are now talking... $600 silver and $15,000 gold...

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture