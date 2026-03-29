A lot of people don’t seem to realize it yet, but this is a really big moment in human history. The drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East is going to have enormous implications for all 8 billion people that are living on this planet. So if you have not been paying close attention to the war with Iran, you should start. As we head into the month of April, it appears that this conflict is poised to go to an entirely new level. Global events have already gone completely haywire, and it won’t take much to get them to spiral totally out of control.

If you are not alarmed about what is going to happen during the weeks and months that are ahead of us, that means that you probably haven’t been paying attention. If this war continues to escalate, we will soon reach a point of no return. The following are 12 hard questions that everyone should be asking about the war in the Middle East right now…

#1 Why are so many U.S. troops being deployed to the Middle East? An amphibious operation would involve the U.S. Marines, and an insertion of troops by air would involve paratroopers, and it turns out that both are being sent to the region…

However, the U.S. has continued to build its presence in the Middle East, explicitly deploying assets that carried thousands of troops with them. The U.S. has an estimated 50,000 U.S. personnel in the region already but has considered sending 3,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to join the 5,000 Marines currently en route to the region. Last week, reports indicated the Pentagon is considering the deployment of 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East.

#2 Is it true that the Pentagon is getting ready for a “weeks-long ground operations inside Iran”? If what anonymous U.S. officials have told the Washington Post is true, we could be right on the verge of a major escalation…

The Pentagon is preparing for what could become weeks-long ground operations inside Iran — including Special Operations raids and limited infantry missions — as U.S. forces, including a Marine expeditionary unit now in theater, continue to build up for a potentially more dangerous next phase of Operation Epic Fury, according to a report published Saturday. U.S. officials told the Washington Post that the plans under discussion would stop short of a full-scale invasion and instead center on targeted ground missions involving a mix of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry. The report said the planning, underway for weeks, has included possible operations involving Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, as well as raids on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz targeting capabilities used to threaten freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

#3 If the U.S. begins ground operations on Iranian soil, how will the Iranians respond? On Sunday, the speaker of Iran’s parliament warned that his nation is eagerly “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground”…

Iran is responding boldly Sunday to reports the U.S. might be prepping ground forces for the next stage of its designs to root out its nuclear weapons aspirations and chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. “As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our response is that we will never accept humiliation,” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Sunday. Iranian forces “are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” he added.

#4 Why are U.S. troops that are being deployed to the Middle East conducting “chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear warfare drills”?…

U.S. Marines and Army paratroopers deployed to the region amid the Iran conflict are preparing to protect themselves against chemical or nuclear incidents, The National reported Friday. Marines will practice chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear warfare drills, former Marine Jonathan Hackett told The National. “The CBRN unit can also be scaled up in size, but the conventional Marine forces will have their CBRN gear and be drilling on it, with 15 seconds to get mask and MOPP [ on when someone shouts ‘Gas, gas, gas,’ ” Hackett said, referencing the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear gear and mission-oriented protective posture gear.

#5 Why has the U.S. Marine Corps instructed its reservists to prepare for a potential deployment to the Middle East?…

#6 Iran has told us over and over again that it has no intention of ever producing nuclear weapons. So why is a withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty now being strongly considered?…

Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency said on Saturday that some institutions in the Islamic Republic, including parliament, were urgently reviewing a potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). According to the report, a consensus was forming that there was no justification for Iran to remain in the treaty.

#7 The Iranians are threatening to attack U.S. colleges and universities that are operating in the Middle East. Would Iran actually do this?…

In a statement to Iranian media Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the U.S. has until noon Tehran time on March 30 to condemn alleged strikes on two Iranian universities. The threat follows reported attacks on Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, according to Iran’s semi‑official Tasnim News Agency. The IRGC warned that staff and students at U.S. academic institutions in the Middle East should evacuate their campuses by at least one kilometer. U.S. universities with locations in the region include Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Northwestern and Texas A&M.

#8 According to Reuters, only about one-third of Iran’s missile and drone arsenal has been destroyed. If all of the bombing that we have witnessed so far hasn’t been enough, will even more bombing be able to get the job done?…

The US has only destroyed about a third of Iran’s missile and drone arsenal after a month of its war against Iran which aimed to degrade the country’s ballistic missile capabilities, according to a report by Reuters. About a third of Tehran’s missiles have been destroyed, and another third was likely to be damaged or buried in underground tunnels and bunkers, the report suggested. A similar assessment was made about the country’s drone arsenal. The report, based on five people familiar with US intelligence, suggests that while most of Iran’s missiles are immediately inaccessible, the country still has a sizeable stockpile.

#9 Are cracks in the Iranian regime beginning to show? Apparently there are “serious disagreements” between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the IRGC…

Serious disagreements have emerged between Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and IRGC chief-commander Ahmad Vahidi over how to manage the war and its damaging impact on people’s livelihoods and the economy, sources with knowledge of the matter told Iran International. Pezeshkian has criticized the approach of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps regarding escalating tensions and continuing attacks on neighboring countries, warning about the economic consequences of the situation, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. He has stressed that without a ceasefire, Iran’s economy could face total collapse within three weeks to one month, the sources said.

#10 Hezbollah continues to launch missiles into Israel, and Israel just continues to go deeper into southern Lebanon. So how far will Israeli forces eventually go?…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel would capture additional territory in southern Lebanon to expand a security zone on Israel’s northern border, as the Israel Defense Forces expanded its ground operation against the Hezbollah terror group. In a video statement from the IDF Northern Command Headquarters in Safed, Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to “further expand the existing security zone” in Lebanon as a means to “fundamentally change the situation” in northern Israel, where communities have been subject to weeks of near-constant cross-border missile and drone fire, amid renewed fighting with Hezbollah. Expanding the security zone, he said, would allow Israel to “definitively thwart the [Hezbollah] invasion threat and to push anti-tank missile fire away from our border.”

#11 Are the Russians more involved in the war in Iran than most of the experts originally thought?…

A U.K. official told CBS News that Russian-Iranian defense cooperation has ballooned in recent years, and Iranian technological advancement is now visible in the attacks in the Middle East. The United Kingdom assesses that Iran had not only transferred Shahed drones to Moscow for use on the battlefield in Ukraine but also production know-how to Russia, which has helped Iran refine its drone warfare. The U.K. official could not confirm a recent transfer of hardware to Iran by Russia. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot publicly described the relationship between Russia and Iran as “two-way cooperation.” “There are reasons to believe that Russia is now supporting Iran’s military efforts, which appear to be directed in particular at American targets,” Barrot said Thursday.

#12 On Saturday, some of the “No Kings” protests that were held around the country became quite violent. If the war with Iran drags on for many more months, will we see rampant civil unrest by the left during the second half of 2026?…

No Kings protests in Portland, Los Angeles and Dallas grew violent Saturday — and one near Mar-a-Lago in Florida took a lewd turn — as thousands filled streets around the US in angry demonstrations against the Trump Administration. No Kings demonstrations in Portland, Oregon got out of hand in the evening with protesters sporting gas masks attacking police officers who were trying to control the crowd, according to video posted on X by FreedomNews.tv.

I am entirely convinced that this war is a major turning point for our nation and for the entire globe.

It has become very clear that nothing will ever be the same after this.

Everywhere around us, chaos is erupting.

It is really easy to start wars, but it can be much more difficult to end them, and our world is simply not ready for what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.