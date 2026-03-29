Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
8h

Good questions! Thank you

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Charles's avatar
Charles
8h

I am sure things are changing quickly. Young people are facing a world they can't even begin to imagine. We are in a church where most of the people are quite young with young families. Not sure what the future holds for them. But we faced difficulties in the 50's, 60's and seventies and we somehow have managed to survive. Life has a way of taking twists and turns that are unexpected. As life gets more difficult we will be spending more time on our knees!!

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