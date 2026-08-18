Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
8hEdited

How can ships be targeted so easily in the Straight of Hormuz, when President Trump just confirmed that the US has 100% control of said Straight?? It's sad really, that things like this written in this article is true. But listen to our current administration and we got it made. Now finish that ballroom already.

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
7h

Thank You so much for your work, Michael. Because of your work I will not starve r my 2 little boys (dogs). I have been reading you for many many years and because of u I'm ready the best I can. Just wish our kids had listened to us instead of making fun of us. Again THANKS!

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