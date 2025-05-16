Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregg W's avatar
Gregg W
13h

Michael, I’ve been paying attention the past several years as my son has progressed from elementary school to now high school.

It became apparent to me that most boys learn differently than girls. While girls are content to read a book or sit in a classroom and take notes, boys need action. They require more stimulation.

Hands on learning where they can learn by doing things is more conducive to the mind of boys.

It’s a known fact that different people learn in different ways. Schools only utilize one way. That way works best for girls.

Add to this that young boys (more than girls) enjoy playing video games in the off time. Those games are fast paced and full of action. They stimulate the mind at a much higher speed than sitting in a classroom listening to some teacher drone on.

The points you made are all valid. This is just what I’ve observed firsthand.

Ultimately, the evil rats who try to run this country have been dumbing us down for decades if not longer. 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
12h

I seems like just yesterday that the Marxist Demonrats, feminists and other kooks were throwing about the term "Toxic Masculinity" trying to destroy the male influence in society. Obviously, there is no such thing, but it worked well to weaken the male species and destroy families. Males are rebels, so women are easier to propagandize. The Marxist model is to destroy the family, culture and morals/ethics of the country in order to gain control.

It is time for American males to stop being steamrolled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture