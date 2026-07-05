Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
1h

Our business is quite labor intensive and most people are not willing to work hard at earning a living. The one area that see that is telling is vehicle repos. They are soaring.

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
3h

Check this out the U6 unemployment rate in America (Lisep.org)

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