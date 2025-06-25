Michael Snyder’s Substack

Sun Love Pax's avatar
Sun Love Pax
10h

Well, the gaming industry assumed that players like woke content and were proven wrong.

And Paramount - same thing, crap products will bring in less money and less money will mean that jobs will be cut. Movies/TV have brought in a lot less money because normies don’t wanna watch slop.

Some of this is really supply and demand.

Maybe if they made products people wanted they wouldn’t have to make cuts. The thing is that some of this is really the fault of businesses trying to social engineer instead of providing people with the products they want. That’s not a ‘me’ problem, but a ‘them’ problem.

I’m not suggesting that people losing work isn’t bad, but some of this really is a self-inflicted problem. Nobody was going to watch wimpy guys and girlbosses forever. A lot of dudes weren’t looking for queer or furry representation in their favorite video games. Knowing your market and audience is actually a big deal if you want them to keep buying your products. Stupid storylines aren’t going to keep people interested in what’s next.

Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
12h

I think you’re right on this making 2008- 2009 look puny. People need’s to go back like when I was a kid in the 50’s and 60’s eating style . They would save a lot of money . I still love beans and cornbread and homemade stew. People keeps buying a lot of junk. It’s okay if you can afford. If not go back to basics. AND LEARN HOW TO COOK!

