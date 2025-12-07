Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C G Davis's avatar
C G Davis
4h

There are No words...the Almighty God told us this was coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
3h

Musk, Free Speech? LoL.

"They are creating a Hive Mind--Collective Intelligence using S-Phones, WI-Fi, C Trails and other means-". I got The Boot! Forever!

Who said pert near the same thing 4 months later? Mr. "Free Speech Absolutist". himself. He's a WEF toadie and Technocrat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture