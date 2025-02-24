A lot of people out there just want to stick their heads in the sand and pretend that everything is just great. Meanwhile, rampant lawlessness is raging all around us and our society is literally coming apart at the seams. I just don’t get it. How can people insist that things are fine when just about every form of evil that you can possibly imagine is on the rise? Nobody can deny that the moral decay of America is accelerating, and unless we reverse course and choose another direction conditions will continue to get even worse. The following are 11 shocking examples of how completely and utterly lawless our society has become…

#1 We are in the midst of the worst wave of cargo theft in our history. Earlier today, I came across a Los Angeles Times article about a very alarming series of train heists that have been taking place in the Mojave Desert…

The thieves stealthily board eastbound freight trains, hiding out until they reach lonely stretches of the Mojave Desert or high plains far from towns. They slash an air brake hose, causing the mile-long line of railcars to screech to an emergency stop. Then, they go shopping. That’s the modus operandi described by investigators in a string of at least 10 heists targeting BNSF trains in California and Arizona since last March. All but one resulted in the theft of Nike sneakers, their combined value approaching $2 million, according to investigators.

Thankfully, authorities have been able to catch some of those that have been involved in these thefts.

Of the eleven suspects that were charged in relation to a heist on January 13th, nine of them were in the U.S. illegally.

Sadly, these sneaker thefts are just the tip of the iceberg.

We are being told that there were “at least 65,000 railroad cargo thefts last year”, and that represented a whopping 40 percent jump from the year before…

There were at least 65,000 railroad cargo thefts last year, a 40% increase from 2023, according to industry estimates compiled by the Assn. of American Railroads. The thefts — which are typically classified as burglaries because they don’t involve directly confronting victims, as with robberies — are believed to have cost the nation’s largest rail companies more than $100 million, according to the trade group. Those figures may be an undercount, because railroads don’t publicize all thefts, Lewis said. Details typically emerge publicly only when arrests are made and criminal complaints are filed.

#2 A McDonald’s location in Brooklyn has completely banned everyone under the age of 20 from entering because of all the crime kids have been committing there…

A crime-ridden Brooklyn McDonald’s is carding customers at the door and forbidding anyone under 20 to enter without a parent or proper ID — in what might be a first for the fast food goliath. The restaurant, at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues took the drastic step last week, after a group of kids wearing ski masks swirled in after school and attacked a security guard, breaking a glass door, according to manager Amber Hussain.

Over the past year, large groups of teens have regularly been causing all sorts of chaos at that particular McDonald’s…

Every day after school for the year she’s worked there, somewhere between 15 to 20 teenagers come in and “trash the store” — throwing ice at customers, snatching bags of foods from Uber drivers and smoking weed inside the restaurant, Hussain told The Post. The McDonald’s — in the area nicknamed “the junction” — is infamous in the neighborhood. It’s been the scene of multiple shootings and stabbings over the years.

#3 Speaking of Brooklyn, a 23-year-old man has just been charged with repeatedly raping a 7-year-old boy and posting videos of the abuse on the dark web…

A Brooklyn man allegedly raped a young boy he was babysitting, filmed the vile abuse and posted it on the dark web — and authorities fear there may be other victims. Ramel “Menah” Warner lived with the victim’s family in Brooklyn for two years and frequently babysat the 7-year-old victim, federal prosecutors said in court papers. Warner, 23, allegedly made six different videos of the abuse, investigators said. He was charged Jan. 29 in federal court with acting in a manner injurious to a child, forcible touching, and sexual abuse of an individual under the age of 11.

#4 Apparently someone that does not like Elon Musk very much just shot up a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon…

A Tesla dealership in Salem was vandalized Wednesday morning, about a month after a vehicle at the dealership was lit on fire. Police officers responded just before 5 a.m. to a report of windows damaged at the dealership on Mission Street Northwest. The officers found the windows damaged from gunshots.

#5 Romance scams have become extremely popular in recent years. But one woman with dual citizenship took things to an entirely new level by killing several of her victims…

A Las Vegas woman with dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship ran a “romance scam on steroids” that caused the deaths of three people, FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans said during a news conference where, with the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office, he announced the unsealing of a 21-count superseding indictment against her.

Apparently Aurora Phelps was targeting men in their 70s and 80s, and she would use drugs to incapacitate them…

“We believe Phelps connected with each of them through an online dating application, so she could lure them into her confidence under false pretenses and then drug them with dangerous doses of prescription sedatives or other controlled substances,” Evans said. “Once she incapacitated her victims, Phelps stole their cars, accessed their bank and brokerage accounts to withdraw cash and used their credit cards to make a variety of purchases — including luxury retail goods and gold.” Three of the four victims in the indictment were found dead shortly after their encounters with Phelps, Evans said. One died in Southern Nevada, according to a graphic of a timeline presented by Evans.

Thankfully, law enforcement was able to catch up with Aurora Phelps, but there are countless other romance scammers out there these days.

#6 Some of the most evil criminals of all often occupy some of the highest positions in our society. After all this time, the Washington Post has finally been forced to admit that Dr. Anthony Fauci really was funding horrific beagle abuse and that he worked really hard to cover it up…

In a shocking turn of events, the Washington Post has admitted it published disinformation fed to it by NIH to discredit White Coat Waste Project and defend Fauci from our evidence that he funded beagle abuse in Tunisia.

The move came days after Congress confronted him about the beagle testing we exposed and Fauci admitted to Congress that he personally signed off the dog labs

Internal NIH records obtained by WCW prove that Fauci funded the Tunisian dog lab and that he was involved in a cover-up to mislead the media and public.

Within hours of Fauci complaining to colleagues he was being “bombarded by protests” over Beaglegate, the NIH fabricated a story that they were mistakenly cited as the funder, had the journal issue a correction, fed the fake news to WaPo, and worked to scrub the project from its website.

Of course now that Joe Biden has pardoned Fauci, it is highly unlikely that he will ever be charged for his numerous crimes.

#7 The New York Post recently ran a story with this very alarming headline: “Trans migrant charged with raping 14-year-old boy in NYC bathroom”…

A migrant transgender woman wanted by federal immigration officials allegedly stalked and raped a boy in Manhattan this week, The Post has learned. Nicol Suarez allegedly followed the 14-year-old into the bathroom of a bodega across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem Tuesday and attacked him, police and sources said. The boy then left the bathroom and flagged down witnesses, who alerted police, the sources said.

#8 In North Carolina, a 44-year-old woman that is married and that is the mother of two children has been charged with 80 counts of child rape. The two boys that she repeatedly had sexual encounters with were 12 years old at the time…

A married mother-of-two was arrested in North Carolina on 80 counts of child rape. Sara Jean Sellers, of Shallotte, was arrested on Friday on multiple charges related to sexual crimes against children, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The 44-year-old mother engaged in these alleged acts from 2018-2019, and two boys who were 12-years-old at the time are said to be involved, prosecutors said.

#9 This next example is even worse. A teacher in Houston, Texas was actually pimping out students at her school. One victim was allegedly being forced to have sex with five to ten men a night…

Student sues Houston, TX school district for IGNORING her pleas for help after being trafficked by a teacher for sex. Texas teacher Kedria Grigsby allegedly recruited, groomed and trafficked several teen girls for sex. One victim says she was forced to sleep with 5-10 men a night and make $1,000 a day for the teacher. When she showed up to school with bruises, the school allegedly ignored her.

#10 For hackers looking for a huge score, crypto heists have become a really big thing. Unfortunately, Bybit was just the victim of the largest crypto heist of all time…

As reported by the BBC, Dubai-based crypto firm Bybit is down $1.5 billion in Ethereum after hackers compromised its digital wallet. If the hackers successfully make off with the dough, that would make this the largest single crypto heist ever, more than doubling the previous record holder’s ill-gotten gains.

#11 Even when vicious criminals are caught, in most cases it is just a matter of time before they are released. In Connecticut, a cannibal that literally ate the eyeball and part of the brain of a man after killing him with an axe is back on the streets…

A cannibal in Connecticut has been granted conditional release from a psychiatric hospital after brutally killing a man with an axe, eating one of his eyeballs, and part of his brain.

Benjamin Franklin once said that “only a virtuous people are capable of freedom”.

In the early days of this country, our society was not plagued by theft, rape, scams and violence.

That is because Americans were much more virtuous in those days. If we also want to be virtuous, we need to return to what they believed.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what has happened to us.

Any society that embraces evil will be plagued by evil.

Being lawless is a choice. At this point our moral decline is so advanced that it really would be a major miracle to get this country turned around again.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.