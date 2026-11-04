What in the world just happened? Words like “tsunami” and “wipeout” are being used by the pundits, but I don’t think that they are strong enough. It is clear that much of the population was frustrated with the Republican Party. But instead of seeking out another alternative, voters overwhelmingly chose to hand the keys to the political party that made a giant mess of things when they were in charge earlier this decade. The four years of the Biden administration were absolutely horrific, and the Republicans were given control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives as a result. Now control of the Senate and the House of Representatives has been stripped away from the Republicans and given back to the Democrats. Will that actually solve any of the historic problems that we are facing? Of course not. In fact, our problems are about to get a whole lot worse.

It has been a long time since we have seen anything like we witnessed last night.

It was expected that the Democrats were going to do well, but these midterm elections were a total blowout…

Control of the U.S. Senate was handed to the Democratic Party Tuesday night, as the party flipped key seats in Texas, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina, allowing the party to secure control of both chambers of Congress in one of the most closely watched midterm elections in years. Democrats secured victories in key races, including in the key battleground state of Georgia, where Jon Ossoff won reelection over President Donald Trump’s pick, Republican Mike Collins, and in Texas, where state representative James Talarico flipped the seat blue, beating current state Attorney General Ken Paxton. In South Carolina, Republican Darline Graham was defeated by Democrat Annie Andrews, becoming the first woman to be officially elected to statewide office in the state and adding to the list of seven seats flipped by the party.

At the beginning of this calendar year, all of the experts would have told you that there was no way that this could happen.

But it did.

Many on the right are suggesting that this is just one election and that Republicans will bounce back in two years.

Maybe.

But to me it appears that America has been steadily drifting to the left.

So what is the outlook for the future of our nation as most of the population embraces leftist ideology?

The following are 11 facts about the midterm election results that show that America is in far more trouble than most people realize…

#1 As older voters that tend to be more conservative pass away, they will be replaced by younger voters that tend to be more liberal. One nationwide exit poll found that approximately 70 percent of voters under the age of 30 voted for Democrats in these midterm elections…

The AP Voter Poll shows about 7 in 10 voters under 30 nationally say they supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race, while about 3 in 10 say they voted for the Republican.

#2 On Tuesday, Virginia became the latest state to legalize abortion all the way up to birth…

Virginians overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to enshrine the right to kill unborn babies through abortion into their state constitution. Virginia voters approved “Question 1” — which creates a right to abortions up until the moment of birth in the state — 61.4 percent to 38.6 percent with 86 percent of votes counted, the Associated Press (AP) projected. While the measure allows for restrictions on abortions in the third trimester, the restrictions must have exceptions for a patient’s health or if the baby is likely not going to survive — wording which opponents say creates a loophole to allow abortion on demand in the state at the discretion of pro-abortion doctors.

#3 Prior to the midterms, there were two socialists serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Now there are seven…

Socialists more than doubled their numbers in the House after a series of expected midterm election wins in Democratic strongholds. Far-left candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) were projected to win at least five House races, expanding the number of avowed socialist lawmakers in the lower chamber from two to seven. The DSA winners joining “Squad” socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in the House include: Melat Kiros of Colorado; Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania; Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, both of New York; and Donovan McKinney of Michigan.

#4 What were the voters in Michigan thinking? For at least the next six years, a radical Islamist named Abdul El-Sayed will be a U.S. Senator…

Abdul El-Sayed will be a United States Senator, the first Muslim man elected to the world’s most exclusive club. An overwhelming blue wave was enough to propel the socialist-linked El-Sayed to victory despite several bumpy final weeks for the radical candidate — which included poor debate performances in which an energized and aggressive Republican Mike Rogers put the testy Democrat on his back foot. The final weekend before Election Day, his primary rival, Rep. Haley Stevens, switched her endorsement to Rogers over antisemitic rhetoric and other comments and positions she deemed dangerous.

#5 When Abdul El-Sayed got up to deliver his acceptance speech, it took him less than a minute to start speaking in Arabic…

Abdul El-Sayed proudly introduces himself as Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, America’s first Muslim senator, and then starts speaking in Arabic. Americans better brace themselves. The communist and Islamic takeover has officially begun.

#6 The number of Muslims serving in the U.S. House of Representatives has now risen to six…

Ilhan Omar (Minnesota)

Rashida Tlaib (Michigan)

André Carson (Indiana)

Lateefah Simon (California)

Adam Hamawy (New Jersey)

Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York)

#7 South Carolina was supposed to be a solidly red state. On Tuesday, South Carolina sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for the first time in more than 20 years…

One of the highest-profile losers in the midterms was Darline Graham, who failed to claim the Senate seat her brother Lindsey held for 23 years. Her loss means that South Carolina has a Democrat in the Senate for the first time in 21 years, since Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings retired in 2005. It is a remarkable result in a state that Trump won by 17.9 points in 2024. And it is all the more astonishing given that Trump himself hand-picked Graham for the job, anointing her as the rightful heir to her brother’s seat.

#8 Usually there is no hope that a Democrat will win a Senate race in Kansas. But on Tuesday, a far left Methodist pastor became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932…

Adam Hamilton, a 62-year-old pastor and farmer, became on Tuesday the first Democrat elected to represent Kansas in the Senate in almost a century. George McGill won re-election in 1932, but after he left Washington in 1939 Kansas has been determinedly red. And when Hamilton launched his campaign, it was seen as a long shot: the last time it was even close was 1974, when Republican Bob Dole squeaked across the line.

#9 Many were hoping that after these midterms both parties would choose to work together for the good of the nation. But instead, Chuck Schumer is pledging to “launch investigations” and entangle President Trump “in legislative razor wire”…

Schumer said now, “Americans are calling for accountability, not accommodation.” “They want us to check on Trump’s chaos at home and abroad,” he said. The minority leader pledged that, “Whenever Trump defies the will of the American people or the law, we will launch investigations, take him to court, and entangle him in legislative razor wire.”

#10 Democrats won statewide races in Texas by large margins on Tuesday. If Democrats are able to produce these sorts of numbers in Texas in 2028, there is zero chance that they will lose the race for the White House…

The Lone Star State was emblematic of how the night went for Republicans, with Democrat James Talarico defeating Republican Ken Paxton by a whopping 12 percentage points for the party’s first Senate race victory since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, seeking a fourth term in office, was also swamped by the blue wave, losing to Democratic state lawmaker Gina Hinojosa by seven points.

#11 After surveying the carnage, Ron DeSantis is warning that it appears that the Republicans might not have a shot of retaking control of the U.S. Senate until 2032…

“Dems will get 55 Senate seats and 250+ House seats. Looking at the Senate map and considering such a massive House margin, it is very unlikely Republicans will recapture the Congress in 2028. Might not have a shot at Senate control until 2032.”

Anyone that thinks that Democrats are going to magically fix things is just being delusional.

If they were going to magically fix things, why didn’t that happen while Joe Biden was in the White House for four years?

And just look at how virtually all of our largest cities have degenerated under the leadership of Democrats.

Nearly every major system and every major institution in this country is broken.

Our society is literally in the process of collapsing all around us, and American voters are counting on the Democratic Party to come up with some sort of a miracle.

Good luck with all that.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.