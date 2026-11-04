Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Brandon Freywald's avatar
Brandon Freywald
12hEdited

Honestly, the math doesn’t add up. I’m surprised so many people just accept their numbers. I think something else is at play here. Possibly.

I wholeheartedly agree that revival is our only way out of this mess. And I don’t want to sound like a doomer, but I think that God will humble the proud, that is people that are worshipers of themselves. And we happen to be a nation of very, very proud people. Also, God will not be mocked! Watch the trajectory of those who mock Him.

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Laura M Bentz's avatar
Laura M Bentz
12h

Like I've been saying all along: unless God brings revival, we are doomed. We just voted ourselves out of the frying pan and into the fire... All the problems we have been experiencing, will just get worse. And we vote wrong because the schools don't teach about America in the right light. They teach how all cultures and ideologies are the same... no wonder we are voting our pocketbooks... We have no allegiance to the country...

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