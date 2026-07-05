Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
22m

Our church had a meeting Saturday morning and a large group prayed over our country and the different government agencies around our state and nation. There will be no salvation or change until there is revival on our land.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4m

The red sky in New York is creepy!!!! Wow

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