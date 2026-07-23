Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
11h

Something is coming cause the base I live close to as the crow flies have really been practicing a lot today and really loud. Everytime this happens two or three days later something happens in the Middle East.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
12h

As difficult as this all seems life continues on. Here in the heart of flyover country we will wake up tomorrow morning and do whatever it is we planned on doing. It will just another day. Until everything shuts down and the lights go out what else is there for us to do? Whatever does happen Delton the decs made by others. The only thing left for most of us is prayer and that may be the most powerful weapon on earth! So each us who can should!

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