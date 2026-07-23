Everything that I am seeing tells me that something is up. The moves that are being made right now are so similar to what we witnessed just before the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran in late February. It isn’t just a coincidence that the UK, France and Germany have suddenly decided to pull all diplomatic staff out of Iran. And it isn’t just a coincidence that bomb shelters are being opened to the public in Israel. Our allies have been told what we intend to do, and they are making preparations.

For the past couple of weeks, U.S. bombing has been primarily limited to areas in southern Iran along the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Now it appears that is about to change in a major way. The stage has been set for an absolutely enormous military campaign against Iran, and once President Trump gives the green light nothing will ever be the same again. The following are 10 signs that something really big is about to happen in the Middle East…

#1 President Trump told Axios that everything is “all set” for a “massive attack” on Iran that will be “bigger than ever before”…

President Trump said Thursday that he is considering ordering an attack on Iran “bigger than ever before,” according to Axios, which cited the president as saying it seemed to him the Iranian regime, “haven’t received enough pain yet.” “I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” Mr. Trump told Axios, adding that he believed Iran’s leaders “want to negotiate,” but aren’t yet ready to make a deal. “They haven’t received enough pain yet,” he told the outlet.

#2 Over the last week, military assets have been staged in a way that would suggest that a major operation is imminent…

The U.S. is surging forces, medics and weaponry to the Middle East to give President Trump more muscular military options as he considers expanding the conflict against Iran, according to people familiar with the matter. In the past week, special-operations forces have deployed to the region from their U.S. bases, according to flight-tracking data and U.S. officials. Squadrons of jet fighters have been staged across the Middle East, and bomber aircraft at bases in the U.S. and U.K. are on high alert to ramp up operations, according to one of the officials.

#3 The Iranians were given one last chance to agree to a ceasefire, but apparently they completely rejected it…

#4 The U.S. State Department has issued an alert that urges Americans all over the world “to exercise increased caution” because of the possibility of “escalation” in the Middle East…

The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution. Location: Worldwide Event: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes. Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions.

#5 The UK government has pulled “all remaining diplomatic staff” out of Iranian territory…

Britain’s government said Thursday it had withdrawn all remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the conflict between Iran and the U.S. escalates. “Due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely,” the foreign office said on its website.

#6 The French embassy in Tehran has been fully evacuated…

#7 All personnel working at the German embassy in Tehran have been removed…

#8 Israeli military leaders have been conducting “a series of coordination meetings” with U.S. military leaders to make plans for what is about to happen…

#9 Israel is feverishly preparing for renewed conflict with Iran, but one official conceded that what occurs next “depends on Trump”…

But Israeli officials are uncertain where things are heading. “Everything depends on Trump,” a senior official tells Channel 12. “We don’t know where he is heading. He is maneuvering between a major escalation, and a gradual escalation.” Israeli security officials assess that if certain sites within Iran are hit by US strikes, the Islamic Republic could attack Israel. If that happens, “Israel will respond, and will respond with force,” says an official.

#10 Apparently the Israelis consider a major escalation to be so likely that they have started opening public bomb shelters…

President Trump is about to make one of the most important decisions of his life.

I do not say that lightly.

Trump has threatened to attack Pickaxe Mountain and start bombing Tehran like never before.

If he does this, the Iranian response will be unprecedented.

According to Iran International, withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is one of the moves that is being discussed…

If Iran actually chooses to do that, it could potentially clear the way for a test of a nuclear device.

We have reached such a critical moment in human history.

One wrong move could unleash apocalyptic consequences.

As I write this article, another night of bombing has begun.

B-1B Lancers are expected to participate in the bombing of Iran tonight, but it does not appear that this is the massive operation that Trump has been foreshadowing.

When that operation starts, it will be clear to everyone.

My best guess is that it will begin at some point after the markets have closed for the week.

But I could be wrong about that.

Iran could suddenly decide to start “negotiating” again, and that could put the operation on hold.

We will just have to wait and see how this hand plays out.

If Trump does pull the trigger, the Iranians may decide that it is time to go all the way up the escalation ladder.

And if that happens, there will be no turning back.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.