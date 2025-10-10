Just like that, it is over. From October 7th, 2023 to October 9th, 2025 we all watched as a horrifying war between Israel and Hamas played out. The death and destruction that we witnessed shocked the entire world. It has been estimated that over 67,000 people were killed, and countless more were seriously injured. But now the fighting is done and the hostages are coming home. There is so much that is still unresolved in the Middle East, but the fact that the war in Gaza has been brought to an end is undeniably good news.

So for today, we will celebrate.

Of course it is still possible that the ceasefire agreement could fall apart once we get beyond the first stage.

And without a doubt, both sides still absolutely hate one another.

But when peace breaks out it is right for us to applaud. The following are 10 important things to know about the stunning end to the war in Gaza…

#1 Israel has confirmed that the war is over. Just a little while ago, the Israeli government voted to approve the agreement to release the hostages…

The government voted in favor of US President Donald Trump’s hostage ceasefire deal after meeting for hours on Thursday. “The government has now approved the outline for the release of all the hostages – the living and the dead,” the Prime Minister’s office announced early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s security cabinet first to discuss the decision. A full government meeting with ministers took place afterwards. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in the Israeli government’s meeting following earlier meetings with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

#2 Hamas has confirmed that the war is over. The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, is pledging to “work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps”…

Al-Hayya said Hamas had “dealt responsibly with the American president’s plan” and submitted a response “that serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.” He added that the agreement marks “the end of the war and the aggression against the Palestinian people, and the start of implementing a permanent cease-fire.” “The deal includes the entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and the exchange of prisoners,” al-Hayya said. “We received guarantees from the mediators and from the U.S. administration, and everyone confirmed that the war has completely ended. We will continue to work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps.”

#3 President Trump has confirmed that the war is over. On his Truth Social account, Trump posted a message that sounded absolutely jubilant…

I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!

#4 It is expected that all Israeli hostages will be released by Tuesday…

The Israel Defense Forces have 24 hours to pull back to the agreed line inside Gaza, retaining control of about 53% of the territory until Phase 2 begins. After the 24-hour period, Hamas will have 72 hours to release all remaining hostages — 20 alive and 28 deceased — meaning all are expected to be freed by Tuesday.

#5 President Trump intends to be there when the hostages are released…

Donald Trump has declared the Gaza deal ‘all finalized and done’ and will travel to Israel next week for the welcoming home of the hostages held by Hamas. The president confirmed the remaining hostages, believed to number around 20 survivors, will be released to Israel on Monday or Tuesday. ‘I’ll be there,’ Trump confirmed at a meeting with the Finland PM in the Oval Office. It came just hours after Hamas declared an end to the war and as an Israeli government session to ratify the agreement began.

#6 Israelis that were celebrating the ceasefire agreement in “Hostages Square” on Thursday could be heard chanting “Nobel prize to Trump”…

There were celebrations in “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv early Thursday, the culmination of two years in which families and friends of the remaining captives have angrily campaigned for their government to prioritize their loved ones over the continuation of the conflict. They could be heard in video chanting “Nobel prize to Trump” — a reference to Trump’s long-standing ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize, which is being announced Friday.

#7 During his visit to Israel, Trump will address the Knesset…

Kan public broadcaster is reporting that the US may only be on the ground for 8 hours totaland that “discussions are ongoing” regarding planning and logistics. Trump declared social media Wednesday that the sides had taken the “first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” and that this marks “a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America.” Citing Kan, Israeli media reports that “Trump is currently slated to land at 3 p.m. on Sunday, where he will take part in a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport. There will also be ceremonies at the Knesset and at the Western Wall.” PM Netanyahu has reportedly invited him to address the Knesset. Trump has accepted the invitation. He is then expected to take off from the airport later that same night, though reports say that accommodations are being set up for him and his entourage at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

#8 Some mainstream sources are erroneously reporting that “200 U.S. troops” will be deployed to Gaza. That is not actually an accurate description of what will happen under the plan. 200 military officials that are mostly from the United States will be serving at a “civil-military coordination center”, and their focus will be on implementing the details of the agreement…

About 200 U.S. service members will serve at a civil-military coordination center in Israel to support stabilization efforts for Gaza and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. “U.S. Central Command is establishing a civil-military coordination center (CMCC) in Israel to support stabilization efforts for Gaza following the Oct. 8 announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The U.S. will not deploy U.S. military personnel into Gaza,” a U.S. official told CBS News. The CMCC will help “facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. The coordination center will also monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance,” the official said.

#9 One senior Hamas official is warning that Hamas fighters have no intention of completely laying down their arms…

Senior Hamas figure Osama Hamdan said Thursday that Palestinians will not accept disarmament, declaring they are “in need of weapons and resistance,” according to Reuters. Speaking from Egypt, Hamdan’s remarks directly challenge a central provision of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which calls for Hamas to lay down its arms. The statement also appears to contradict earlier comments from other Hamas leaders who signaled openness to aspects of the ceasefire framework.

#10 According to Trump’s plan, Gaza will be governed by a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” until the Palestinian Authority can be successfully “reformed”…

Trump’s plan says the enclave should be temporarily governed by a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” overseen by a “Board of Peace” led by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. That is until the Palestinian Authority, the chief political organ in the region, can be “reformed.”

The “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” will not rule Gaza indefinitely.

It is being envisioned that this period of transition will be a step toward the full implementation of an independent Palestinian state.

Of course once a Palestinian state is officially established, we all know what that will mean.

But I will write more about that another today.

For the moment, the world is celebrating, and I am celebrating too.

Now Israel’s focus will turn to Iran, and I am convinced that we should brace ourselves for some really big “surprises” in the months ahead.

So let us enjoy this moment of peace while it is here, but let us also be very aware that more trouble is still on the horizon.

