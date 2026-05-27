Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

"We're being told that everything is okay."

More and more of us know we are being gaslighted. Those of us who don't already do so, must learn to trust our eyes and our gut.

It's bad out there.

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
6h

Let’s stop pretending.

They are not ‘teen takeovers’.

Watch the videos. Notice anything strange about them?

I rest my case.

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