We aren’t supposed to talk about the social decay that is running rampant all around us. Instead, we are supposed to just shut our mouths and pretend that everything is just fine. But that isn’t the truth. Homelessness is the worst that it has ever been, more Americans are addicted to drugs than ever before, gang members outnumber the police, women are being sexually assaulted in staggering numbers, thieves are having a field day and street violence is seemingly everywhere.

Of course if crimes never get reported they never show up in the official numbers, do they?

We know that there have been instances where the crime numbers have been purposely manipulated in order to make local politicians look better.

But no matter how much corrupt officials monkey with the numbers, nobody can deny the reality of what is going on in our neighborhoods.

The following are 10 examples that show that the chaos and lawlessness in the streets of America is totally out of control…

#1 In Seattle, people living near Aurora Avenue have put up “large homemade barricades” in a desperate attempt to keep the rising tide of lawlessness away from their homes…

Residents in a troubled Seattle neighborhood have begun erecting large homemade barricades across residential streets after a surge of gun violence left many fearing for their safety. Neighbors living near Aurora Avenue say repeated shootings, alleged prostitution activity and late-night chaos have pushed the community to a breaking point. Following another burst of gunfire over the weekend, frustrated residents took matters into their own hands by physically blocking off nearby roads in an effort to keep traffic and suspected criminal activity out of the area, Fox 13 reported.

If I was living in that area of Seattle, I would probably take even more drastic actions.

Personally, I don’t understand how anyone can possibly feel safe now that the entire area has turned into a war zone…

The latest escalation occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday near Aurora Avenue North and North 98th Street. Seattle Police responded to the scene after neighbors reported hearing more than 30 gunshots. Surveillance video from a nearby property captured the encounter, where several men can be seen ducking behind cars and returning fire. Rudy Pantoja, who works for the property owner, said they spent the weekend patching bullet holes in the side of the building.

#2 Conditions have gotten so much worse in New York City in recent months. For example, a running gun battle in the Bronx resulted in a 5-year-old girl getting grazed by a stray bullet…

Terrifying video captured a reckless gang gun battle on a Bronx street on Wednesday that left a 5-year-old girl grazed by a stray slug to the head. Footage released by the NYPD shows three suspected ganbangers firing off several rounds as they run from the scene on Southern Avenue in Longwood — with at least two shooting blindly over their shoulders. The broad-daylight shooting between two warring gangs unfolded along Southern Boulevard in Longwood around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, sending innocent bystanders scattering for cover, sources said.

#3 Portland was once one of the most beautiful cities in the entire world, but now it has become a rotting, decaying, drug-infested hellhole. One homeless woman that is apparently deeply addicted to drugs is regularly dragged away by a group of unknown men and brutally sexually assaulted…

Citizen journalist Kevin Dahlgren and other locals told the Daily Mail that the middle-aged woman is regularly accosted by a group of unknown men. They said she is usually taken to a nearby motel or apartment, where she is forced to shower, before being subjected to horrific sexual assaults. Portland residents, specifically those in the Old Town area of the city, who know the woman said the group attacks can go on for days before she is dumped back on the streets.

#4 Over the past few years, chaotic “teen takeovers” during which vast hordes of young people run completely wild have become a regular occurrence in major cities all over the nation…

Have you seen the new social media-generated phenomenon, Teen Takeovers? A Teen Takeover is when a riot of teens, in numbers overwhelming to local police, floods a local prearranged meeting through social media to wreak havoc. Youth run wild, defying authority, starting fires, ramming police cars, smashing windows, robbing stores, doing anything and everything that comes to their minds that is against the law and societal order. It is a young human explosion of anger, rebellion, organized chaos, destruction of property, breaking laws, theft, and bodily injury. Those involved say they aren’t looking to really hurt anybody. They only aim at destroying their little part of Western Civilization as a protest against what they have been indoctrinated to believe are rampant injustices.

#5 In Detroit, a couple of “teen takeovers” on Memorial Day weekend started out peacefully but quickly turned violent…

A troubling trend is growing across Detroit and the country— large “teen takeover” gatherings that erupt into violence, and Memorial Day weekend brought two more incidents to the forefront. Massive crowds flooded Peterson Park on Memorial Day for one of the so-called teen takeovers. Neighbors say it started out peacefully, but fights broke out and police moved in to disperse the crowds. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the situation has him worried about what comes next.

#6 In Chicago, 5 police officers were hit by a vehicle during a “teen takeover” on Memorial Day weekend…

Mayor Brandon Johnson will face questions on Wednesday following two “teen takeover” incidents that resulted in dozens of arrests and left several officers injured. Over the holiday weekend, two large gatherings devolved into chaos. The first occurred early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street on the Near West Side. During that incident, five Chicago police officers were hit by a car while trying to disperse the gathering.

#7 We live at a time when advertising what you believe can literally get you killed. Earlier this month, a 69-year-old man in Southern California was literally beaten to death right in front of his home which was brightly adorned with pro-Trump decorations…

A Southern California man known for his patriotic and pro-Trump home decorations died after he was assaulted outside his house, authorities said. Kerry Sheron, 69, died Sunday night after the assault Wednesday in Escondido, north of San Diego, the city’s police department said in a statement Monday. Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, was arrested last week on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, criminal threats and battery in connection with Sheron’s death. He is being held without bail, jail records show.

#8 Wearing the wrong clothing can also get you attacked. In Los Angeles, a Jewish man was recently viciously assaulted as he was walking home from his local synagogue…

The incident itself occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on April 27, officials said, when James allegedly followed the victim in a van as he walked through an alley in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, jumped out and suddenly attacked him “without provocation.” KTLA obtained video surveillance footage of the altercation and learned that the 32-year-old victim was walking home from the Adas Torah synagogue while wearing traditional Jewish clothing when the suspect approached in the van. “I just didn’t have a good feeling,” the victim, who requested anonymity, recalled. “I make eye contact with [the male driver], try to make a face [that says], ‘Is everything cool?’ And then he just jumped out of his car like a lion.” As the suspect walked to his car, he allegedly yelled “Free Palestine!” the victim added.

#9 Be very careful when using online marketplaces. One man that advertised two Corvette seats for sale on Facebook Marketplace probably never imagined that the man that he planned to sell them to would end up killing him…

A Michigan man convicted of murder in the case of a Facebook Marketplace sale that went wrong was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday. Omar Brogdon, 31, of Detroit, received his sentence from Judge Khary L. Hanible at the Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint, MLive reported. In April, he had been convicted of felony murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery and three counts of using a firearm while committing a felony for a deadly shooting.

#10 Domestic violence has become a raging epidemic in our day and time. An incident that recently occurred in Arizona was particularly shocking…

A crazed Arizona mom gunned down her two children in a shocking murder-suicide after earlier shooting a woman who’d been with her husband at a bar, according to cops. Andrea Clarice Davis, 38, drove to Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill in Glendale just after midnight Monday and shot at her husband of 12 years, Nolan Davis, 39, and a 36-year-old woman he was with outside, police told AZFamily. The other woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the back of the head as she got in her car to flee, according to Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago. Andrea Davis then drove home and texted her husband to say she was going to hurt their two young children — sending him a horrific image of one of them bleeding from the head, police said.

When I was growing up, the crazy people were solidly in the minority.

But now it seems like the crazy people are in the majority.

Perhaps that is because well over 50 percent of the population is hooked on either legal or illegal drugs these days.

Our society is coming apart at the seams all around us, but we keep being told that everything is okay.

Of course the truth is that everything is most certainly not okay.

Chaos and lawlessness are raging all around us, and conditions just continue to get even worse year after year.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.