It has been said that there is no cure for crazy. If that is actually true, we are in all sorts of trouble. When I was growing up, the crazy people were on the fringes of our society. Today, it is the normal people that have been pushed to the fringes of our society. If you think that I am exaggerating, just look around you. Much of the population is literally behaving like maniacs. We all laughed when “Idiocracy” was released in theaters in 2006 because it was so absurd, but in retrospect that film was essentially a warning about what would soon be coming. Over the past 20 years, our society has been turned totally upside down. The lunatics are running the asylum, and many of them are lashing out in wild and unpredictable ways.

If you think that I am being too harsh, please read the rest of this article. I truly wish that I was exaggerating, but I am not. The following are 10 examples that show that our society is going completely insane…

#1 Would you join a “scream club”?. In Chicago, a very large group of liberals meets even Sunday evening at 7 PM to scream their heads off…

Scream Club Chicago has found an unorthodox way to let off some steam and make life a little easier. The group meets on the North Avenue Beach pier every Sunday at 7 p.m., where they breathe deeply and collectively scream into the open air over Lake Michigan. The group was started by Manny Hernande, a breathwork coach who was looking for an outlet to deal with stress. He invited others to join him in the screaming ritual on social media. Now the weekly therapy session are growing in popularity.

#2 In America today, the violent lunatic walking next to you could snap at any moment. At a Walmart in Michigan, a man that was shopping in the grocery section suddenly pulled out a knife and started stabbing people…

“It was a guy with a knife — people were screaming and running in all directions,” said Tasha Nash, a Walmart employee. “I saw someone stabbed in the eye.” Amber Paull, another shopper, described the assailant as a foreign man who “just lost it” and began randomly attacking people in the produce and grocery section. “An African American man pulled a hero move — he drew his pistol and tried to stop the attacker,” Paull said. “But then people started screaming, and the suspect managed to slip back into the crowd.”

#3 There are more than half a million victims of child abuse in the United States. A recent case in Florida was particularly horrifying…

Four adults were arrested after being accused of abusing nine children in their Florida home by caging them with plywood under a bunk bed and spraying them in the face with vinegar as a form of punishment, authorities said Friday. Husband and wife Brian and Jill Griffeth, along with 21-year-old Dallin and 19-year-old Liberty Griffeth, were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. The four adults are suspected of abusing five biological and four adopted children — ages 7 to 16 — at their home in Fort White, Florida, roughly 35 miles northwest of Gainesville, the sheriff’s office said.

#4 Some school districts are now paying kids to come to school because chronic absenteeism has become so pervasive…

Educators are trying to incentivize students to come to school, with some districts even paying students for their attendance. Others have encouraged teachers to have attendance count towards grades or limit the number of assignments that can be completed online, The Boston Globe reports. Twenty states reported that more than 30 percent of their students missed at least three weeks of school in 2022-23, according to latest figures from the DoE.

#5 Mad scientists feel like they have the right to “play God” without our permission. For example, not too long ago a group of mad scientists on the west coast attempted to conduct an unauthorized geoengineering experiment in San Francisco Bay which was intended to dim the sun…

The details outlined in funding requests, emails, texts and other records obtained by POLITICO’s E&E News raise new questions about a secretive billionaire-backed initiative that oversaw last year’s brief solar geoengineering experiment on the San Francisco Bay. They also offer a rare glimpse into the vast scope of research aimed at finding ways to counter the Earth’s warming, work that has often occurred outside public view. Such research is drawing increased interest at a time when efforts to address the root cause of climate change — burning fossil fuels — are facing setbacks in the U.S. and Europe. But the notion of human tinkering with the weather and climate has drawn a political backlash and generated conspiracy theories, adding to the challenges of mounting even small-scale tests. Last year’s experiment, led by the University of Washington and intended to run for months, lasted about 20 minutes before being shut down by Alameda city officials who objected that nobody had told them about it beforehand.

#6 It is being projected that Canada will euthanize 15 million of their own citizens by 2047, and the U.S. is heading down the exact same path…

In a recent video, Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian combat veteran, host of The Kelsi Sheren Perspective, and an outspoken opponent of Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) policies, shared how Canada’s government-controlled healthcare system plans to euthanize an estimated 15 million Canadians between 2027 and 2047, a staggering figure justified under the pretext of cost savings. While doctor-assisted suicide in the U.S. has not yet reached the alarming extremes observed in Canada, the “death with dignity” movement is actively attempting to change that. Pending Governor Hochul’s signature on New York’s recently passed bill, 11 states and Washington, D.C., will permit this abhorrent and immoral practice.

#7 Often some of the worst crimes are happening in some of the wealthiest neighborhoods. For instance, somehow a wealthy Chinese couple in Los Angeles was able to collect and abuse 21 children before authorities finally caught on to them…

A house in an upmarket Los Angeles city was raided by the FBI, leading authorities to rescue 21 small children, many of whom had allegedly been subject to abuse. Guojun Xuan, 65, and Silvia Zhang, 38, were initially arrested in May under suspicion of felony child endangerment and neglect, after a 2-month-old baby in their care was brought to a local hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Doctors realized the injuries had occurred around two days previously, sparking a police investigation.

#8 Major cities all over the nation are becoming rotting, decaying hellholes. Can you guess which large American city is being described in these paragraphs?…

Speaking at a public Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, local man Frank Sereno said he was concerned about the levels of crime. According to KMBC, he said: ‘Property crimes, stolen vehicles, teens running through the neighborhood, armed, shooting firearms’. ‘These are not innocent petty crimes. These are very violent individuals who are out to do harm to us. And we’re tired of it happening,’ he added.

It isn’t Los Angeles.

It isn’t San Francisco.

It isn’t New York City.

It isn’t Chicago.

The city being described in those paragraphs is actually Kansas City.

I am old enough to remember when Kansas City was still a very civilized place.

#9 The experts are now admitting that more than a quarter of our population is mentally ill. According to Johns Hopkins, approximately 26 percent of all Americans suffer from ” a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year”…

Mental health disorders account for several of the top causes of disability in established market economies, such as the U.S., worldwide, and include: major depression (also called clinical depression), manic depression (also called bipolar disorder), schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older — about 1 in 4 adults — suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.

Many people suffer from more than one mental disorder at a given time. In particular, depressive illnesses tend to co-occur with substance use and anxiety disorders.

Approximately 9.5% of American adults ages 18 and over, will suffer from a depressive illness (major depression, bipolar disorder, or dysthymia) each year.

#10 These days, many Americans are actually “romanticizing the apocalypse” simply because they want all of the madness to finally end…

If you could turn back the clock and have America go back to the way that it was in the 1950s and 1960s, would you do it?

Even though we would have to give up our electronic gadgets and a lot of our modern conveniences, a lot of normal people would choose to do that in a heartbeat.

Why?

Because life was so much simpler in those days, and people actually connected with one another.

Today, most people can count their true friends on one hand.

We weren’t designed to stare at screens for 10 hours a day.

And the value of our lives was never meant to be determined by how many “likes” we get on Facebook or Instagram.

Our modern way of life is not healthy.

In fact, it is literally driving many of us insane.

Hopefully we will choose to change direction before it is too late.

