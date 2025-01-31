What in the world just happened at Reagan National Airport? Like many of you, I was deeply distressed to hear of such a great tragedy that should have been so easy to avoid. There is no way that we can bring back those that have died. Many believe that if competent people were running things at Reagan National Airport, they would still be with us. Others are entirely convinced that we aren’t being given the entire picture. There are so many unanswered questions, and I am going to share quite a few with you in this article.

But let’s start with the basics. On Wednesday evening, a Black Hawk helicopter violently collided with an American Airlines plane that was attempting to land…

A massive search and rescue effort was underway after an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines jet at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, and it departed from Wichita, Kansas.

With all of the technology at our disposal, there is no way that something like this should happen.

But it did.

People are demanding solid answers, and hopefully we will get some soon. There is just so much about this story that simply does not make any sense. The following are 10 burning questions that everyone should be asking about the Black Hawk disaster at Reagan National Airport…

#1 Why was staffing “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic” at the air traffic control tower that was giving directions?

#2 Why was one person doing the jobs of two people at the time of the crash?

#3 Why was the pilot of the plane asked to change runways just before disaster struck?

#4 Who ordered the runway switch?

#5 How is it possible that whoever was operating the Black Hawk could not see a huge commercial plane?

#6 Why didn’t the helicopter take evasive action to avoid the plane?

#7 Was the plane was equipped with modern collision-avoidance technology? If so, why didn’t it prevent the crash from happening?

#8 Why are military helicopter training operations being conducted at such a busy airport?

#9 How is it possible that the helicopter “was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time” and nobody did anything about it?

#10 Why weren’t precautions taken after a nearly identical disaster almost happened the day before?…

A passenger flight had to abort landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC the day before American Airlines Flight 5342 collided in midair with a helicopter. Republic Airways Flight 4514 was forced to back out of touching down and had to make a second approach after a helicopter appeared near its flight path. That’s according to an audio recording from air traffic control captured on Tuesday and heard by The Washington Post.

In my opinion, the military should be banned from conducting training operations at major airports.

There is just way too much traffic constantly coming in and out, and as we have seen, mistakes can happen.

Unfortunately, this was not the only air tragedy that occurred within the past few days.

In Santa Barbara, California a small private plane “crashed and burst into flames” near Highway 101…

And in Alaska, an F-35 fighter jet experienced a “malfunction” and tumbled violently out of the sky…

What is up with the F-35?

It is supposed to be one of the most advanced fighter jets in the entire world, but it has experienced one problem after another.

If even one of our most sophisticated fighter jets can lose power and tumble out of the sky, what does that say about us?

We live at a time when evidence of an “epidemic of incompetence” is everywhere we look.

The tremendous tragedy that just happened in Washington is also a reminder to all of us that life is so short. One moment everything can seem perfectly normal, and the next moment you can be facing eternity.

Live every day as if it may be your last, because none of us is guaranteed tomorrow.

Sadly, I fully expect that there will be a lot more great tragedies throughout the remainder of 2025.

Global events have started to move at an extremely rapid pace, and the resulting instability is going to have very serious consequences in the days ahead.

